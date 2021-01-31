Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

