Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 391 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 417,673 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 609.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

