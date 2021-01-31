Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,586 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 207,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

