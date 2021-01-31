Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

