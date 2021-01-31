Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $973,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $66.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30.

