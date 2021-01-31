Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $233.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.