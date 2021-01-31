GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $50,453.53 and approximately $16.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007317 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007391 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000272 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.