GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $12.23. GP Strategies shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 45,412 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million. Analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 454.5% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the third quarter worth $193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

