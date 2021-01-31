GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.70. 2,101,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,376,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,125,012 shares of company stock valued at $297,056,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

