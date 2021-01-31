Greenfields Petroleum Co. (GNF.V) (CVE:GNF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Greenfields Petroleum Co. (GNF.V) (CVE:GNF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.30. Greenfields Petroleum Co. (GNF.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651,453.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.

Greenfields Petroleum Co. (GNF.V) Company Profile (CVE:GNF)

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

