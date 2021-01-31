GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) Trading Down 8%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 311,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,022,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR.V) (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

