Gresham House plc (GHE.L)’s (GHE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 839 ($10.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

GHE stock opened at GBX 807.50 ($10.55) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 781.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 733.99. The company has a market capitalization of £259.14 million and a P/E ratio of -95.00. Gresham House plc has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 840 ($10.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) Company Profile

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

