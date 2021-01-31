Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.