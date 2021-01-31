GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.97 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 468,034 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 181,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

