Growth DeFi Hits One Day Volume of $2.02 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Growth DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $161.08 or 0.00494303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 111.2% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com.

Growth DeFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

