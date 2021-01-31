Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 257,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 347.8 days.

GPAGF stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Gruma has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPAGF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gruma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Gruma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

