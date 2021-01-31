GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,924,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GT Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. 297,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,451. GT Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 396,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $114,927.00. Also, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $60,000.00. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

