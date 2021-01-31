Guider 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $215.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Guider has a market cap of $19,793.33 and approximately $215.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

