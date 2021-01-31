GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 73.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,868,000 after buying an additional 431,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

