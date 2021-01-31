GWM Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE WST opened at $299.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

