GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 636.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Primerica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $142.67.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

