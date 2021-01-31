GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in KeyCorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,482,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

