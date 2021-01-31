GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.26.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

