GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,590 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,615 shares of company stock worth $59,578,674. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

