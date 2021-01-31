GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

