Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Shares Up 9.9%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF)’s share price shot up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Haidilao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

