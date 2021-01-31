Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 132.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

