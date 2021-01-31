Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.41 ($76.96).

HLAG stock opened at €93.10 ($109.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

