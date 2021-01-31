Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $12,339,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

