Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,462,742.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,590,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,182,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,575,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.26 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

