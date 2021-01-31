Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,684 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 7,444 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $228,977.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $405,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

