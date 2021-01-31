Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $89,000 in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $133,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 37.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,018,000 after buying an additional 178,494 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,455.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,945,000 after buying an additional 445,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

