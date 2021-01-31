Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 89.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.03.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $124.10 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

