Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

