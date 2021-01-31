Harmony Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Harmony has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $79.10 million and $7.68 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00907509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.35 or 0.04518282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020996 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,227,247,624 coins and its circulating supply is 9,466,173,624 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.