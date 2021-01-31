Haven Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $983,588.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00012369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $58.35 million and $983,588.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,672.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.43 or 0.03980227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00391782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.01218303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00534912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00415774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00261523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022676 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,438,842 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

