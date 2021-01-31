Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

HWKN opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

