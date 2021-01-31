Head to Head Analysis: Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:ACAI) versus Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:ACAI) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Safeplus International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safeplus International and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $27.26 million 2.26 -$1.70 million ($0.10) -37.40

Safeplus International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sensus Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

Safeplus International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safeplus International and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare -52.46% -28.68% -21.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Safeplus International and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeplus International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Safeplus International.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Safeplus International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents. The company was formerly known as Biophan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Safeplus International Holdings Limited in September 2020. Safeplus International Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Pittsford, New York.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

