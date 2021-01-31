Head to Head Contrast: JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) versus IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JOYY and IBEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $3.67 billion 2.03 $494.88 million $3.89 23.66 IBEX $405.14 million 0.84 $15.45 million $0.84 21.93

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JOYY and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 0 9 0 3.00 IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

JOYY currently has a consensus target price of $109.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than IBEX.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 27.75% 5.46% 4.12% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JOYY beats IBEX on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

