Head-To-Head Contrast: PixarBio (OTCMKTS:PXRB) & OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

PixarBio (OTCMKTS:PXRB) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PixarBio and OneSpaWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PixarBio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.43 -$41.03 million $0.16 59.31

PixarBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpaWorld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PixarBio and OneSpaWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PixarBio 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpaWorld 0 1 2 0 2.67

OneSpaWorld has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.21%. Given OneSpaWorld’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than PixarBio.

Profitability

This table compares PixarBio and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PixarBio N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld -98.06% -8.29% -5.26%

Volatility and Risk

PixarBio has a beta of -39.57, indicating that its stock price is 4,057% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats PixarBio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PixarBio Company Profile

PixarBio Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology company, focuses on the pre-clinical and clinical development of neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company researches and develops delivery systems for drugs, devices, or biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury. Its principal product platform is NeuroRelease for the therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute, and chronic pain in pre-clinical models. The company is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

