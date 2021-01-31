Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87.51 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $572.98 million and approximately $87.51 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00188260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001891 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009847 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003088 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,094,465,344 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.