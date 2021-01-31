HempCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $7,568.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 84.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $7,568.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,524.15 or 1.00239103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000273 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 260,416,170 coins and its circulating supply is 260,281,020 coins. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

