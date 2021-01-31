Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

