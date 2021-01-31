Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.42.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $167.36 on Wednesday. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $178.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,499,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

