HEX Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $4.87 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00091730 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003262 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

