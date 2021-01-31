Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,122 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hexcel stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

