HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $144.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average is $164.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

