HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 76 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,098.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 699.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,042.28. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

