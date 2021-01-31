HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $98.35 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

