HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -395.73 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,805 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

